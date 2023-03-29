Macedon Ranges farmers have welcomed a decision by Coliban Water to clarify requirements a requiring planning permit to fence land, within 30 metres of a waterway.
Macedon Ranges Agriculture Alliance chair James Walsh said Coliban Water had removed that provision and one requiring permits for lopping or removing native vegetation near creeks and rivers, from the ESO.
ESO's are part of a council's planning scheme.
Mr Walsh, who runs livestock at Pipers Creek, said the vision of Coliban Water and the Macedon Ranges Shire Council appeared to want to create "riparian environments" on all waterways.
"'On paper that sounds great, but we are not talking named creeks, rivers or lakes - we are talking every single blue line on the map," he said.
"Coliban have come back with a revised amendment, with those two points removed from it.
"I think that's a good thing, it's common sense from Coliban Water."
He said it was also pleasing that council had abandoned its controversial Rural Land Use Strategy.
"I think, at some point, council will revisit it," he said.
"I hope their approach to that will be more consultative in dealing with landholders and farmers, to get it right.
"I understand what the vision is, but we need to align it with practicalities and farm management."
There are currently 135,000 hectares of agricultural land in the shire, 85,000 ha of which is covered by a farming zone
"We need to make it easier, not harder," Mr Walsh said.
He said the matter would now go to a council advisory committee, for further consultation.
A Coliban Water spokesperson said the decision was in response to concerns raised by property owners, during the consultation on the environmental significance overlay (ESO).
She said Coliban Water had removed the requirement for a permit to be sought for fences, within 30 metres of a waterway.
"The ESO amendment does not make it mandatory that fences have to be erected along waterways," the spokeswoman said.
"The erection of any fence will remain a voluntary activity, that is negotiated between a landowner, and either Coliban Water or North Central Catchment Management Authority, as part of the 'A Healthy Coliban Catchment' program."
Coliban Water used the Waterway Identification Guidelines, published by the Department of Land, Environment, Water and Planning in 2022, which did not to identify ephemeral drain lines as waterways.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
