Export lamb rates boosted by shortage of well-finished stock

By Leann Dax, Nlrs Reporter
March 29 2023 - 6:00pm
Paul Keynes, Leesingham, SA, and Steph Rollond, Tunkillo, SA, were pacing the pens at Jamestown, SA, last week. Picture by Vanessa Binks
By the end of last week, the pendulum had swung in favour of producers who still retain lambs suitable for heavy export.

