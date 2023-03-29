By the end of last week, the pendulum had swung in favour of producers who still retain lambs suitable for heavy export.
The widespread rain in the north and shortage of well-finished stock in both Victoria and NSW has bolstered export lamb rates significantly.
There were first signs of change in pace at Wagga Wagga, NSW, on Thursday when at the commencement of the sale a major export company sprang into action and paid $230 a head for a pen of lambs weighing an estimated 30 kilograms carcase weight.
This sale signalled what lay ahead for the day as prices surged $10-$20.
Heavy shorn lambs ranged from $195-$270, with a single pen from Gordon and Wayne Rodham, Cranbrook, Uranquinty, NSW, recording a top price of $285.
The brothers are 91 years of age and have succeeded in being market toppers for over 60 years.
Export buyers estimated a carcase weight of 42kg with a skin value of $2.
Shorn heavy trade lambs 24-26kg recorded a top price of $206 to average 746 cents a kilogram.
Surplus lines of lightweight lambs have been making there way to their markets, with the majority selling $8-$15 cheaper, mostly to restockers.
Processors showed little interest in lightweight categories.
Better-bred lambs carrying more condition to turn out averaged $86.
At Bendigo most of the 11,750 lambs that were on offer were mixed in quality, with finished shorn lamb supplies beginning to taper off.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said bidding on top drafts of trade types was solid, however three major domestic buyers were still absent.
This meant there was a lack of buying depth and prices tended to drift down on plainer trade and light lambs.
Trade lambs made $136-$173 or up to 715c/kg.
Plainer trade averaged 600-680c/kg.
Competition for mutton improved with heavy ewes up $5-$15 selling at $97-$143 to trend around 350c/kg.
Trade and light sheep sold from $20-$70 at less than 300c/kg.
Demand for trade and export lambs at Ballarat on Tuesday strengthened by about $4-$8.
Grain assisted and lambs off lucerne experienced strong bursts of bidding despite not all buyers operating to capacity.
The exception was for young woolly lambs which were dry and lacked finish.
Top-quality drafts of trade lambs pushed values over 780c/kg, with most averaging 749c/kg.
Heavy lambs sold from $198-$279 to average 770c/kg.
Most buyers preferred the heavy sheep on offer, with the NLRS data showing a rise of $11-$20 to average 350-384c/kg.
