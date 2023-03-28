A mixed yarding at Bairnsdale saw a flush of smaller calves coming into the fortnightly store sale.
Bill Wyndham & Co auctioneer Gerard Ogilvie, Bairnsdale, said agents yarded 1200 head.
"I would have thought the older steers were firm, there was a feedlot buyer here who was very strong on the older cattle," Mr Ogilvie said.
Feedlot buyer Anthony Hulick, Tarwin, was joined at the rail by restockers and bullock fatteners from the Sale and Bairnsdale area, while some stock also went to NSW and northern Victoria.
"You would have to say some of your south Gippslanders were reasonably quiet, " he said.
"We had some small, well-bred, black calves, and they probably sold to a bit dearer than the last few weeks".
Steers ranged from 350-650 kilograms in weight.
"There were more lighter calves here, than we have seen in previous yardings," he said.
"It's fairly dry, so some people might have been selling a bit earlier because of the seasonal conditions.
"They decided to sell them sooner rather than later."
Other vendors might have held cattle back from previous sales.
"There were no real feature lines in our older steers, they were only pens of fours, fives and sixes."
He said AG & SM Pendergast sold 20 Karoonda and Valley Vista-blood heifers, 433kg, for $1350 or 311c/kg.
The Pendergasts also had a range of good black heifers, ranging in weight from 280-310kg, which sold from $900-$1200, he said.
Mr Ogilvie said Wyndham's top price was achieved for 664kg steers, which made $2100 or 316c/kg.
"We had others, between 500-520kg, make $1900," he said.
As the market progressed more cross-breds were offered and they were harder to sell, he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions east Gippsland Livestock livestock manager Brad Obst, Bairnsdale, said he thought it was a fairly mixed yarding of cattle, with quality hard to find.
"Pens of quality weaners sold to increased demand, compared to the calf sales," Mr Obst said.
There were a few pens of dairy and cross-bred cattle, with cows and calves selling to very limited demand.
"I thought the heifer section had good support, but possibly not for breeding, more from the feedlots and grass fatteners," he said.
Kent Park sold 20 steers, 336kg, for $1280 or 380c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 16, 310kg, for $1220 or 393c/kg.
P Cameron sold 12 Angus steers, 456kg, for $1710 or 375c/kg.
A and K McFarlane sold six Angus steers, 445kg, for $1540 or 346c/kg.
McFarlane's pen of 17, 406kg, sold for $1430 or 352c/kg.
MR and AT Cameron sold 10 Angus steers, 360kg, for $1300 or 361c/kg.
Norris and Schoeffel sold 16 Angus steers, 203kg, for $1050 or 517c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 13, 175kg, for $840 or 480c/kg.
J Geehman sold 10 Hereford steers, 298kg, for $1170 or 392c/kg.
David Eagleson sold 10 Angus steers, 403kg, for $1420 or 352c/kg.
Daisy Neven sold 10 Black Baldy steers, 399kg, for $1460 or 365c/kg.
J Geehman sold 22 Black Baldy heifers, 422kg, for $1510 or 357c/kg.
Smith Graziers sold 14 Angus heifers, 428kg, for $1510 or 352c/kg.
CA McKenna, sold six Black Baldy heifers, 413kg, for $1250 or 302c/kg.
A and K McFarlane, sold 15 Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 378kg, for $1270 or 335c/kg.
Brad Rowe, 11 Limousin heifers, 359kg, for $1220 or 339c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
