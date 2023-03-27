Stock & Land
Home/News

Closed loop production key to sustainable pig farmer Judy Croagh, Mount Mercer

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
March 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Croagh, Western Plains' Pork, Mount Mercer, has implemented closed-loop systems to farm pigs sustainably. Picture supplied.

A central Victorian farmer is leading the way in Australia's growing trend of sustainably-run outdoor piggeries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.