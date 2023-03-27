A central Victorian farmer is leading the way in Australia's growing trend of sustainably-run outdoor piggeries.
Judy Croagh, Western Plains' Pork, Mount Mercer, uses a closed loop system using paddock rotation, where land is leased from nearby farms, and sows are used on that land for a number of years before rotating stock through paddocks.
Landowners crop on those used paddocks after the pigs are taken off them.
That method, which Ms Croagh has worked on the system for 25 years, would mean a farmer would not need to add fertiliser for those crops, with soil tests also done when the pigs are in that paddock.
"There's not a lot of work done in the outdoor pigs space, so that's where we need look at how we can reduce our emissions," she said.
Recently released research from Australian Pork Limited showed three-quarters of Australian pork producers had implemented an environmental management plan on-farm.
Ms Croagh said working towards sustainability was integral to her farming.
"It's really good to have this at the forefront, so it makes us very conscious of what we're doing all the time," she said.
"We just don't want to stop, and that's part of being a sustainable business."
She said Mount Mercer provides an excellent temperate climate that "suits sows as they don't need it to be too hot".
Western Plains' Pork employs more staff as the work involved in her outdoor piggery is harder than an indoor piggery and spread over a larger area, but Ms Croagh believes there are benefits in the additional labour costs.
"We employ more people in the outdoor environment, compared to indoors, because it's just more spread out," she said.
"We're not as intense, but we still we cover a lot of ground, so things take longer to do, but it's pretty awesome seeing the pigs outside."
While the closed-loop production cycle suits Ms Croagh, she said many indoor piggeries were also taking steps to be sustainable.
These include using farmers using effluent to produce biogas operations, and other farmers using food waste to feed pigs.
The Australian Pork Limited research also showed the industry achieved a 69 percentage point decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and a 58 percentage point decrease in fossil fuel use.
The report, however, said the pork industry's reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity and energy demand "slowed substantially in the last decade".
The report also recommended further development of closed-loop technologies.
Land occupation also declined 63 percentage points in response to reduced feed requirements and increased grain yields in the feed grain production system.
