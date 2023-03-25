Stock & Land
Firefighters learn clifftop-rescue in Werribee Gorge

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Firefighters from Ballarat and Warrnambool trained alongside students. Pictures supplied.

The Werribee Gorge State Park became a classroom for firefighters from Ballarat and Warrnambool this week, as they completed a specialist wilderness high-angle rescue course.

