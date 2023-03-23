Stock & Land
Home/News

Ky West Hotel owners unsure if they will rebuild after fire burns pub to the ground

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
March 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Images from the morning after a fire burnt the Ky West Hotel to the ground. Picture by Angus Wells

Owners of a northern Victorian pub lost in a fire are reeling as they try to piece together what happened on that "tragic night".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.