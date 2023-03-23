The well-known McCormack family are selling about half of their Southernwood farm at Tarrawingee near Wangaratta.
They have owned this picturesque land for almost a century.
This piece of the farm across 65 hectares (161 acres) is going to be auctioned on-site on Friday, April 28.
Agents expect the land to sell in the $16,000 per acre price range to value the offering at just over $2.5 million.
The family is keeping the homestead portion and adjacent farmland.
At the doorway to the Victorian Alps, with 850 metres of Ovens River frontage and just 14km from Wangaratta, the land is expected to generate plenty of interest.
The McCormacks are well regarded right across the North-East with public works like bridges named after them, family members have been councillors for the local shire and have won Australian honours for service to their community.
This section of Southernwood is held in in four separate titles on the Great Alpine Road.
The portion on offer is a high-level block of fertile sandy loam soils with improved pastures of clover and rye.
Steel post and wire fences are in good condition.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say there are good home sites available with views of Mt Buffalo with access via two roads.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is 640mm.
The potential carrying capacity of the land for sale is calculated to be 695 dry sheep equivalent.
Selling agent Michael Everard said this farm region is something of a "golden mile" with a number of long held farms and signature homesteads of the district plus a number of established lifestyle farming holdings.
"The auction will be a rare opportunity to secure a premium land parcel at a very desirable address with scope to continue to farm, crop or build a quality home, or to implement further development in the future," he said.
"Since it has been held in name of the vendor McCormack family as a key part of their larger Southernwood property for almost 100 years this is a real opportunity to secure premium farmland with multiple potentials."
For more information contact Michael Everard on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
