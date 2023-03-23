Stock & Land
Home/News

Energy transmission concerns to be addressed by new VFF taskforce

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 160 people attended a St Arnaud Victorian Farmers Federation information meeting on proposed electricity transmission lines. Picture supplied.

Victoria's peak farming body says it hopes to translate growing anger about electricity transmission lines into better outcomes for the state's primary producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.