Agents say this lifestyle block at Apollo Bay is "the quietest place on the planet".
We might hear some grand claims made to sell a place, but this one is a beaut.
We consulted the oracle on all things peaceful - Google - which obviously had never travelled the Great Ocean Road.
Some lab we'd never heard of in the USA, or a volcanic crater in Hawaii we were coldly informed were the quietest places. Clearly Google had a US bias.
Tucked away in 27 hectares (67 acres) of rainforest, inside your two-storey mudbrick home with only koalas and birds for company - even nature is muted.
We listened to the property video for a clue but music drowned out the solitude - perhaps Simon and Garfunkel's Sounds of Silence would have been better suited.
Still, this bolthole at Skenes Creek remains remarkable.
Ten minutes from Apollo Bay - Victoria's top tourism award winner in 2021 - is an architect-designed one-of-a-kind hideaway.
The mud brick home features Ironbark upright exposed timbers recycled from Melbourne's wharves to help get the dinner conversation started with guests.
The home was built in a commanding position overlooking the Southern Ocean - just too far away apparently to hear the waves crashing to the shore.
The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows to bring Bass Strait views inside.
Stone floors with an expansive ironbark deck, the main cottage has two upstairs bedrooms.
There is a separate building nearby with a further two bedrooms and a recreation room.
Special features include underground electricity cables, hydronic "smart" heating controlled via "Clevertouch App", stone benchtops, solar catchment, ceramic pizza oven and outdoor fireplace.
The block features walking trails and 4WD tracks.
Expressions of interest close on April 11 with Charles Stewart and Co.
Contact Josh Lamanna on 0417 586032 or Daryl Oborne on 0419388341 for more information or to arrange an inspection.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
