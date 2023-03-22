Stock & Land
MDBA puts up five options for beating Barmah Choke restrictions

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 12:00pm
Work is progressing on ways to improve water flow, downstream of the Barmah Choke. Picture supplied

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority is moving ahead with detailed design work on several options to improve the movement of water through the Barmah Choke on the Murray River.

