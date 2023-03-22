The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) have thrown their support behind a plan from Independant MP Helen Haines to implement a $132-million plan that aims for 200 staff to assist farmers with monitoring carbon emissions in the May budget.
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said that that farmers will be doing "the heavy lifting for the government in terms of offsets" in relation to the federal government's safeguard mechanism.
"Farmers and the agriculture sector are the 'net' in the government's net zero," he said.
"Our real concerns are how farmers and the agriculture industry continue to produce excellent quality food and fibre while also playing their part in reducing emissions."
Mr Mahar said it was important that large amounts of land were not locked up to unproductive leases and that land be utilised to full effect.
"That will be bad for farmers, bad for agriculture, bad for rural and regional communities and bad for the economy," he said.
It was also integral that farmers were able to to make informed decisions according to Mr Mahar, reflecting results of a recent report released by Farmers for Climate Action which outlined more farmers wanted guidance on emission reduction.
"We've seen over the last few years last decade or so the confusion and complexity of the carbon markets," he said.
"We've seen farmers not engage in what can be a good opportunity.
"They're great at managing their own businesses, they're great uptake in new technology, but what we need is to use them to be able to make informed decisions around complex challenges for their business."
Mr Mahar would be be drawn upon whether an emissions cap on farms would be used to trade for further extension officers.
"I don't think we're necessarily interested in a trade off here [and] what this is about is empowering the agriculture industry to engage and embrace what has really been for too long a divisive issue," he said.
Dr Haines has acknowledged that there were extension officers run by the states but said it was imperative for the federal government to provide support.
"The Safeguard Mechanism Bill belongs to the Commonwealth and... in order to succeed on the outcomes they're seeking, they really need to do the work on the ground with our agricultural industry," she said.
Dr Haines moved a motion in Parliament on Monday to discuss the plan with Labor member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, Labor member for Higgins Michelle Ananda-Rajah and Independent member for Mayo Rebecca Sharkie all speaking in support.
