NFF chief executive officer Tony Mahar supports Helen Haines plan to increase extension officers

By Philippe Perez
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 3:30pm
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said the organisation supports more extension officers to assist farmers to reduce emissions. Picture supplied.

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) have thrown their support behind a plan from Independant MP Helen Haines to implement a $132-million plan that aims for 200 staff to assist farmers with monitoring carbon emissions in the May budget.

