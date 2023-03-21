Stock & Land
Helen Haines moves motion calling on government to fund extension officers

Philippe Perez
Anthony Bunn
By Philippe Perez, and Anthony Bunn
March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Helen Haines addresses parliament on her motion calling for funding of agricultural extension officers to help farmers with the impact of emissions policies. Picture supplied.

The member for Indi is hopeful the federal government will back her $132 million plan to have 200 staff assist farmers with monitoring carbon emissions.

