The member for Indi is hopeful the federal government will back her $132 million plan to have 200 staff assist farmers with monitoring carbon emissions.
Helen Haines moved a motion in parliament on Monday that included a call on the government to fund 200 agricultural extension officers who would provide "advice on the technology, products and practices that will help farmers lower their emissions, improve remnant vegetation and subsequently participate in new carbon and biodiversity markets".
Benalla district cattle farmer John Paul Murphy, of Lurg, reportedly told Dr Haines that 80 per cent of emissions on his property came from methane.
"John Paul knows that adopting new practices and offsetting methane will be critical for the future profitability and productivity of his farm," Dr Haines said.
"But he is concerned that farmers hastening quickly into the carbon market may ultimately be disadvantaged, because they may need to offset their own emissions first."
Dr Haines said extension officers had traditionally aided farmers with big changes in their sector and were needed given the complexities of the carbon market.
"(Farmers) talk to me about the challenges in navigating carbon measurement, auditing and certification and they express genuine concern about the integrity of carbon credits," she said.
The Independent MP's plan involves the government committing $132 million over four years to employ the 200 officers across 20 areas around Australia.
Dr Haines hopes her proposal may be funded as part of the federal budget to be delivered in May and has made representations to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
One of Mr Watt's Labor Party colleagues Lisa Chesters, who represents the seat of Bendigo, spoke in support of Dr Haines' motion in parliament.
"What we do know is that, at the grassroots, farmers have been leading action, but they can't do it alone," Ms Chesters said.
"They need a partner in federal government and in this parliament to achieve more."
Mr Watt's office did not reply to Stock & Land when asked if the minister would support Dr Haines' initiative.
However, when speaking at the Farmers for Climate Action launch of their Farming Forever report last week he acknowledged there was "an urgent need to support Australian agriculture to become even more sustainable,"
He also announced that a national statement on climate change and agriculture will also be developed.
