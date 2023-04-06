Husband and wife duo Lachlan and Sophie Cameron say they are committed to regenerative farming practices and the ethical care of livestock so they can produce a "superior and consistent product".
"We run mostly Australian Whites which have been a dream to run," Mrs Cameron said.
"We offer a paddock to plate lamb delivery service using our prime lambs."
Their pair trade as Percydale Farmand said a once in 50 year flood in October proved challenging to navigate as it left them with fewer rotational grazing options, and several paddocks underwater for months.
"While we love delivering lamb to our local community, our next goal is to expand our relationships with local cafes and restaurants and get locally-grown lamb back on the menu," she said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
