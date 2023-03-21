Stock & Land
Home/News

Authorities investigate a big fish kill in north-west Victoria - 200,000 may have died

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many thousands of dead fish washed ashore on one of Victoria's largest freshwater lakes over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.