Munro woolgrowers Luke and Casey Nicholls have captured a photo of the sun rising at their property in East Gippsland.
The Nicholls run Macehill Merinos and said shearing was in full swing this week.
"We're just a small stud which has started up in the last couple of years," he said.
"We've only been sheep farming for eight years and before that we managed dairy farms all around the place."
The photo of sheep grazing near a dam was taken at the front of their property earlier this month.
"The dam fills up off the road so we usually have water in it year-round," he said.
Meanwhile, Telangatuk East farmer Karen Rees has captured a photo of her tired Kelpie, Em, on her farm in the western district.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
