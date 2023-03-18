Australia's avocado growers reckon they will smash through their final hurdle to start shipments to India.
The industry has opened the door to a major trade deal for the larger Hass avocado.
But first the industry must complete 10 trial shipments to India before the trade protocol is finalised for broader trade.
Avocados Australia says market access for Aussie Hass avos to India will be a "game changer".
Australia signed a trade deal with India late last year which gives more than 85 per cent of Australian exports tariff-free access, rising to 90 per cent in six years.
For Indian exporters, 96 per cent of their imports are now tariff free, rising to 100 per cent in four years.
The Federal government said Australian exporters now have greater access to the Indian market of 1.4 billion people and an export market valued at over $24 billion in 2021.
Trade officials have identified key exports such as wool, lamb, barley, oats, fresh rock lobsters, cosmetics and many metallic ores, critical minerals, non-ferrous metals and titanium dioxide.
Tariffs on avocados, macadamia nuts, berries, seafood, pharmaceuticals, cochlear implants, vitamins, infant formula, breakfast cereals, pasta, sandalwood chips and machinery will be phased down to zero within six years.
Australian producers of premium wine, lentils, almonds, oranges and strawberries have also won tariff relief.
Avocados Australia chief executive officer John Tyas said growers are now capable of producing a strong supply of Hass avocados for export to India.
"We acknowledge that final approval of the protocol will be dependent on 10 successful trial shipments, and we are very confident we can achieve that."
Australian horticulture exports are worth about $2.5 billion annually.
Avocado growers have been battling an oversupply on the domestic market in the past year which has caused prices to drop.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.