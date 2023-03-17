Another old country town hall is for sale - yet again.
The historic Pirron Yallock hall near Colac dates back to the early 1900's and is on the market for $250,000.
The hall last went to the market in early 2021 with a listed price of $239,000 and is believed to have sold around the $200,000 mark.
After that 2021 sale, agents said the new owners planned to restore the building and keep it as a community space.
Despite its age, it has been well preserved to maintaining its unique character and rustic charm.
The latest owners added dual toilets.
It was previously sold in 2006.
It is a sign of the times for many small rural communities which have seen a wave of new folk from the cities escaping to the country to buy up unused halls and churches.
Prospective buyers will need to check with the local council to learn whether the hall can be converted to a home.
Sitting on the Princes Highway, the little town is on the banks of Pirron Yallock Creek, which flows just to the north into Lake Corangamite, the biggest permanent salt-water lake in Australia.
The old hall still has a range of original features, including floorboards throughout and a pressed metal facade around the raised stage.
"Step inside and you'll be transported back in time to a simpler era, where community gatherings and events were the heart and soul of rural life," agents said.
The hall is on a 1986 square metre block with three water tanks.
For more information contact Leanne Witcombe from Richardson Real Estate on 0409 314066.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
