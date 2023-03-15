Investment into staff essential ahead of potential record horticulture industry growth

A manager of a Werribee farm believes it is prime time that the horticulture industry further invest in staff currently working in the industry.
Managing Director of Velisha Farms Catherine Velisha, Werribee, said environmental, social and governance goals for businesses in the horticultural sector were more important than ever as forecasts show record booms for the industry.
The most recent ABARES Outlook for 2022-23 states the gross value of horticultural production is forecast to reach $16.3 billion in nominal terms, which is a record.
There is an expectation that would to rise a further 12 per cent to a another record of $18.2 billion of grosss value in the 2023-24 financial year.
"Us as business owners want to [achieve these goals], but these are really, hard and lofty things we obviously have a real issue around with attaining and retaining people in our industry to work," she said.
"So it's about asking how do we invest in the people that we've currently got, and to support them also so they can start taking the right steps to keep moving us closer to these outcomes that are becoming more pressing and I guess, more demanded, by the minute."
While the ABARES report showed the sector is projected to head into record territory, the department's survey of labour use across the sector also showed the total number of workers used by horticultural farms has declined over the last three years.
The monthly average of 146,200 workers in 2019-20 decreased by nearly 30,000 workers to 116,900 in 2021-22, which was attributed to a decrease in holiday workers due to the COVID pandemic.
But regardless of the drop in figures, the report said "production has increased on the back of favourable seasonal conditions, cheap water prices and area expansion."
Ms Velisha said it was important horticulture businesses understand their role as an employer as well, and then gain "the ability to discern what we're going to need for our future and then being able to hire the right people".
"It's very daunting at times to to know what we need to achieve, but then not really knowing who's the right people to help us achieve that," she said.
"I guess the other thing to it is about advocating our industry, because horticulture has so many varied roles, so many varied opportunities.
"We fundamentally believe that we're the most important industry in the world. There's nothing more important than fresh fruit and vegetables."
Ms Velisha runs two registered training organisation on her own farm including Food Futures, which offers support and training to secondary students on their way to achieving a VET qualification, while VEG Education is more focused on industry training programs to help middle managers.
While she said it was important to attract new talent into the sector, current staff also could better service the industry for the "hard years ahead" through more training and guidance around new technologies.
"I think there's there really needs to be a really great investment in the current people we've got in creating more unique education opportunities that is really specific to our industries," she said.
"I'm speaking on behalf of horticulture, but I am sure that dairy, I'm sure that the meat industry, I'm sure all kinds of sectors of have similar issues around around these kinds of things.
"We need we need to really pour money into is our people, which I don't think has ever really been a mindset before from us.
She also said that if Australia does head into a recession it would be important business leaders in horticulture showed leadership.
"Horticulture in general does quite well in a recession because people go back to basic foods," she said.
"They start shopping, staying at home cooking and appreciating what they've got from the market so recessions generally are okay for us as an industry,"
Ms Velisha said it was harder than ever to run a business, and acknowledged those same economic challenges will pose some problems.
"Input costs have gone up for everyone and households have all got the same problem fuel, electricity, fertilisers," she said.
"But I think it's a real opportunity for horticulture to assert ourselves as why we are so fundamental to the to the fabric of our society, "
"Gram for gram vegetables are still the best value food that you can buy and I think that needs to be said more."
