State-of-the-art technology is helping Mansfield farmer Cass McCormack manage her family farm from the comfort of her desk.
The Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria supplied the McCormack family with GPS cattle tags as a grazing tool.
The Ceres Tags are a small GPS unit that attaches to an animal's ear and uses satellite technology to monitor movement.
The tag data relays to agriculture-based platforms that allowed farmers to see where animals were grazing or if there were external stressors, like wild animals.
"For us, the immediate difference was the set up of invisible fences," Ms McCormack said.
"This new technology has meant we can create an invisible fence - when a cow gets close to the fence we get an alert on the email or mobile, and we know we need to head up and push them further within our lease area."
Ms McCormack recently stepped into the MCAV's president role and said her long-time focus included modernising grazing operations.
"I joined the MCAV Board back in 2017, and over the last few years we have been looking for ways to modernise our grazing operations; as an organisation we knew we needed to monitor our cattle in a way that provided instant results for better landscape management," she said.
"So far the tags have been on since December and we are really, really impressed.
"I still have a lot to learn, but there is so much knowledge in our board that I am confident we can achieve some big things."
Ms McCormack said one of the MCAV's key aims included promoting better land management practices in the high country.
"Cattle can't do it all, but a combination of grazing and controlled cool burns is the best way to manage the high country environment," she said.
"All the talk about bushfire has died down this summer because it's been so wet and there is a lot of green in the country, but that will change.
"We need to work smarter, not harder, and we believe letting our cattle graze the high country is an example of that - the GPS tags are another tool to help us with the smarter."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
