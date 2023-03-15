A quick-thinking South Yarra resident has sprung into action after finding a stowaway cane toad in their bag after a Fiji holiday.
The resident contacted Zoos Victoria and reported the incident to the veterinary department.
Agriculture Victoria leading biosecurity officer Emily Hill said the resident helped protect Australia's plants and animals against a non-native pest.
"The cane toad is not native to Australia and has established across large parts of our country," she said.
"Cane toads compete with native frogs and toads for food and suitable habitat and their poison glands are a risk to native mammals and pets if ingested.
"This detection from Fiji is a timely reminder of the ongoing risk of exotic species entering Australia and Victoria from overseas."
Ms Hill said toads could carry parasites and diseases, and about four to 10 stowaway cane toads were found each year.
"We all need to work together to ensure we keep Victoria safe from exotic pests like cane toads and the public have a massive role in helping us protect our unique biodiversity," she said.
Ms Hill said exotic pests typically hide in shipping containers, machinery and personal belongings.
Melbourne Zoo vets humanely euthanised the toad, which had poor health.
