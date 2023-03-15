Stock & Land
Cane toad travels from Fiji to South Yarra in a traveller's suitcase

March 16 2023 - 7:00am
Authorities have praised a South Yarra resident after they called Zoos Victoria when they found a stowaway cane toad in their luggage after an overseas holiday.

A quick-thinking South Yarra resident has sprung into action after finding a stowaway cane toad in their bag after a Fiji holiday.

