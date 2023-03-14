An Australian farm has embarked on a plucky new program, to create the world's first chicken fitness tracker.
Honest Eggs Co is a free range regenerative farm between Castlemaine and Daylesford in north west Victoria.
It has created the 'FitChix' tracking system - small backpack-like tracking devices attached to hens by elastic straps under their wings, that record their steps.
According to the data, the busy birds have been logging 20 to 25 thousand steps daily, or up to two to three kilometres a day.
Honest Eggs co-founder Paul Righetti told ACM the program provided important information on the energy requirements of their flock, and was also a way of showing the public how their farm worked.
"There's a lot of confusion around the category, (free range farming) we're just trying to point out that we do things differently," he said.
"In a movement sense we run very low density, because we're running across pastures and paddocks all the time rather than being in a fixed shed."
This is because Honest Eggs Co practices regenerative farming, which means the chickens are regularly moved to new fields in mobile coops which helps preserve and fertilise the land.
We're quite happy to show people how we farm and put videos up and bring people to the farm, so if you want to know about where your food comes from you have the ability to do it.- Honest Eggs Co, Co-founder Paul Righetti
In response to demands from their customers, Honest Eggs Co has been trying to provide people with openness and transparency about the production of their food.
"We find there's a really big disconnect, especially in children about where their food comes from," Mr Righetti said.
"So we often take school tours through, and explain how an egg is produced."
"We're quite happy to show people how we farm and put videos up and bring people to the farm, so if you want to know about where your food comes from you have the ability to do it."
For the next six weeks the farm will be printing their chickens' step counts directly to their eggs, which will be on grocery shelves in Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
READ MORE:
Mr Righetti said customers should be on the lookout for the specially designed cartons, which contain extra information as well as the printed eggs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.