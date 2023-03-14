A new federal policy is needed to support farmers to be more efficient in their emissions output, after a country-wide survey revealed many do not know where to start.
Lobby group Farmers for Climate Action surveyed 600 Australian farmers and interviewed representatives from key stakeholders including the National Farmers' Federation, which formed the basis of their Farming Forever report.
One key recommendation was more federal funding for research staff to support and educate farmers in specific commodities on ways to reduce emissions.
The report also recommended further funding for a national on-farm extension program, similar to how Agriculture Victoria's On-Farm Action Plan Pilot operates.
The survey found 93 per cent of farmers were willing to shift to low-emissions production, but just 30pc have had a practical demonstration showing them how to do it.
About 10pc of farmers are growing and selling carbon, while 70pc also say they need help understanding the carbon market.
Wonthaggi dairy farmer Daryl Hoey, who participated in the survey, believes farmers need clarification on approaches to lower emissions.
"There's a lack of understanding in soils, sequestration and things like that as a whole, so people are wary of going into something without being able to get a baseline knowledge or understanding of what they're required to do and how accurate the testing is," he said.
READ MORE:
Mr Hoey said that he did "nothing specific" apart from maintaining good farming practices, using a good fertiliser program and putting out good pastures.
But he said a coordinated effort by the agriculture industry, government and community was needed if any significant headway was to be made.
"It is completely disjointed at the moment with everybody working in silos and there is not a clear, coherent message or pathway, so that I can ring up a local agency and say I want to get involved [in lowering emissions]," he said.
He also had "serious questions" about how much carbon could be contained in soil and that not much more could be done in the dairy sector in a hot, dry climate.
"I think there are just more unknowns as there are knowns around how this whole carbon capture carbon trading works," he said.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and Farmers for Climate Action chief executive Fiona Davis will launch the report later today.
Dr Davis said the survey showed while farmers were aware of climate risks, they wanted practical help.
She said they would like more extension officers who would run demonstrations, field days and farm visits.
"Extension officers could be housed at trusted bodies, such as Natural Resource Management Regions, to help farmers adapt to a changing climate and also benefit from the opportunities it brings," she said.
"They could be funded by the federal government and help farmers find straightforward information on carbon markets, renewable energy and storage, and help them access incentives for things like on-farm batteries."
Dr Davies also said there was a role for government to provide tax asset write-offs for renewable energy or on-farm energy storage.
More to come.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.