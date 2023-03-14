Victorian lamb producers have welcomed the potential introduction of a cuts-based grading model for the industry, one saying it was a "fantastic" initiative.
Commercialisation of a MSA sheepmeat-cuts based model, similar to that already in use for beef, is expected soon.
MSA program manager David Packer said currently most lamb being processed went into the same box, because there was no system to identify and differentiate it on eating quality.
"If we take the beef industry as an example, in the 1990s prior to the MSA program there was significant variation in eating quality and consumer satisfaction was dwindling.
"Through the industry-wide adoption of the MSA beef program, consistency in eating quality improved markedly, enabling MSA to capture greater value through underpinning consistency for nearly 200 beef brands."
Ararat lamb producer Charlie de Fegely said producers were currently paid on weight and fat measurement.
"We have been doing a lot of measuring through the meatworks at Stawell, getting feedback, and it just can't come quick enough for me," he said.
'We want to get paid for what we produce, our breeding objectives can be measured and we can make adjustments if we need to, to improve the product we produce for the consumer".
Mr de Fegely said currently producers could only differentiate on size.
"But once we get red meat yield, we can really start to improve genetics," he said.
Mr de Fegely said consumers now had higher expectations and processor and farmer margins were getting tighter.
"There is a need to improve, it can only be a good thing".
Georgina Gubbins, Heywood, said paying on weight and fat didn't reward producers who were looking at carcase attributes and eating quality.
"That's what our product is all about - it's got to eat well," she said.
"But unless we get feedback, we don't know how to improve".
She said she didn't know why it hadn't happened so far.
"Whatever they do they have to be able to do, at kill speed - maybe thats been the problem, I don't know," she said.
More data would allow producers to look at the genetics they were using, such as ram selection.
"For the likes of us, who have a self-replacing flock, we have to balance it with our maternal traits - and that's important but something a lot of people don't think about".
Ms Gubbins said she'd like to know more about eye muscle area, intramuscular fat, yield and general eating quality.
"We get MSA data with our beef, so we should be able to get it with sheep, as well".
Philip Gough, Hotspur, said producers were not paid for selecting for estimated breeding values and eating quality and it was a "fantastic" initiative.
"There is no pressure for us to be selecting for them, whereas if you start putting out quality cuts there will be a demand from the consumer," Mr Gough said.
"Hopefully that will flow through to us to be selecting and paying more for rams that have good eating quality data.
"As a whole it will benefit the entire industry".
He said the property had been selecting good eating quality rams, but had not gained any benefit from it.
"Hopefully, in the long run, we will start to see some benefits from that".
"If you have an MSA graded product with a label on it, you have some sort of guarantee it's going to be good quality".
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
