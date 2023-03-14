Stock & Land
Victorian prime lamb producer says 'cuts-based grading is 'fantastic'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:30pm
Ararat lamb producer Charlie de Fegely said producers were currently paid on weight and fat measurement. Picture supplied

Victorian lamb producers have welcomed the potential introduction of a cuts-based grading model for the industry, one saying it was a "fantastic" initiative.

