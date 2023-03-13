Stock & Land
Weather induced lamb sales shortfall expected to turn around in the first half of 2023

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Producer intentions to sell lambs in 2022 changed due to bad weather and flooding. Picture supplied.

Building on the revamped Sheep Producers Intentions Survey in October, 2022, latest survey data from sheep and wool producers shows that floods and weather hampered lamb selling in the final months of 2022.

