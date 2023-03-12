Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Machinery delays bounce back but used demand remains strong

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
March 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loudounbrae Farming owner Ben Francis, Maitland, believes the wait time for new machinery was on the mend. Picture by Kiara Stacey

Wait times for new machinery are starting to correct themselves after taking much longer than usual in the past few years, resulting in soaring used machinery demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.