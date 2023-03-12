Wait times for new machinery are starting to correct themselves after taking much longer than usual in the past few years, resulting in soaring used machinery demands.
But in the meantime, even used machinery is still in high demands.
Eglinton Bros managing director Malcolm Eglinton said any decent machinery in reasonable condition was selling at high prices.
"Part of the problem is there is not enough new equipment around and not enough trade-ins coming in," he said.
"Even some of the older gear is still bringing very high prices because there's just not enough of that either.
"A lot of the people that I am selling to would have waited 12-months to get new so they're not going to necessarily race out and buy second hand.
"The second-hand market is usually people that cannot afford to buy new but are looking for a good second-hand machine."
He said he has no used stock at the moment.
"COVID itself is not the issue, it's the consequences of COVID," he said.
"It's created issues where you have supply chains and - bear in mind some of the supply chains come out of China - so you have a lack of chips for some of the equipment.
"We still have that problem in our supply chains for tractors and harvesters and some of the other equipment.
"They're still trying to catch up."
Tumby Bay's Curtis's Sale and Service operations manager Ricky Trenberth said machinery sales in both new and used markets were trending the same as it had in the previous couple of years.
"There is definitely still interest in the market," he said.
"Used machines are clearing very rapidly still, the same as they have been for the previous two years.
"In terms of new machines there are still delays which I think is part of the reason that the used market is still running so hot.
"In a lot of products, delays have improved - particularly at the lower horsepower range, however at the top end, there are still delays running to six to 12-months in particularly high horsepower tractors."
He said high horsepower tractors were quite hard to come by in both used and new markets.
"I don't believe COVID is as much of a factor anymore, it is more of a shortage of components and overseas factors really driving a lot of that at the manufacturers," he said.
Mr Trenberth said used machines were selling within two to three months.
"We have very little used machinery in our inventory at the moment and that has been the same as the previous 12 months or more."
But Nutrien Harcourts co agent Geoff Watts said clearing sales were a popular way to sell machinery despite a lot less transactions taking place.
"Probably for the last two years, the value has gone up a lot but the number of transactions has decreased," he said.
"A lot of those have been bought where it is a walk in, walk out situation and there hasn't been a clearing sale.
"There are certainly still reasonable numbers of on-farm live clearing sales but (we are seeing) more of the online clearing sales.
"Quality haymaking, tillage, harvest equipment is certainly in demand still and good second hand tractors sell well.
"Some brand new stuff is hard to get or has reasonable waits and cost of production and materials on a lot of those things has gone up considerably in the last three years."
Broadacre cropper and contractor Ben Francis, Maitland, said there was full disclosure surrounding the wait time from Goldacres on a new G6 sprayer.
"This particular item turned up in the timeframe that they specified so full credit to Goldacres on that," he said.
"We placed the order in August 2021 so it was just over 15 months before it arrived at the dealer.
"Just with the way harvest played out, we weren't needing it so we didn't pick it up until January.
"Things have gotten better now and things are improving
"I asked the other day, if we were to order another one, we would see it within 12-months."
He said everyone was trying to do their best but every industry was facing difficulties.
"Everyone is strung out," he said.
Mr Francis also sold his 2019 G6 spray unit privately once he took ownership of the new one.
"It was funny because we had it advertised for a long time and I did not think it would sell," he said.
"Everyone in the industry, even the salesman I bought the new one off, just kept telling me to wait because buyers were probably harvesting and busy.
"It went from a couple of tyre kickers, to the phone would just not stop ringing.
"It's certainly a sellers market in the used market for good quality equipment."
But unfortunately it is not all back to normal with Mr Francis waiting 18-months for a semi-tipper he ordered in August of 2021.
"We were told May 2022, then September 2022 as possible delivery times, then maybe harvest," he said.
"But it was almost March 2023, before I picked it up.
"I was told the delays were due to lack of materials and labour."
"Both the sprayer and the tipper were Australian manufactured products."
He said he was caught out with an indicative price as his quote was not upheld within the waiting period.
"The final price could be an increased percentage on the quote, and that's what happened with the tipper," he said.
"That quote was not upheld, and the contract said that when we signed it.
"I flagged it at the time, and they said they had never had to use it so don't worry.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
