Hunters and farmers have foxes and wild dogs on the run again in Victoria.
Over a million fox scalps and close to 4630 wild dog body parts have been collected in the state after a bounty was introduced in 2011.
Last year 82,558 fox scalps and 384 wild dog body parts were handed in for the $10 reward for a fox and $120 for a wild dog.
It is the only reward scheme of its type in Australia even though experts say it is largely futile given the large numbers of the vermin.
Fox shooting has been boosted by the end of pandemic travel restrictions.
In 2021, 65,915 fox scalps and 309 wild dog body parts were received from 1136 people.
During the lockdowns the year before, 59,799 fox scalps and 417 wild dog body parts were collected from 1062 hunters and farmers.
Agriculture Victoria biosecurity officers will again operate monthly collection centres across the state from March until October this year.
Agriculture Victoria biosecurity manager Jason Wishart said the bounty program received $6.7 million in the government's 2020-21 Budget and would continue until 2024.
"Foxes and wild dogs require ongoing management by all land managers and Agriculture Victoria encourages an integrated approach using a range of management practices," Mr Wishart said.
"The bounty offers incentive for community participation in fox and wild dog management, but other techniques also are important to effectively manage the damage they cause."
Foxes and wild dogs prey on livestock, especially lambs and sheep, inflicting significant economic and production loss to Victoria's livestock sector.
They also impact native wildlife.
Participants are reminded that the Victorian Fox and Wild Dog Bounty has gone digital.
"Agriculture Victoria introduced the new system last year to streamline the application process, reduce wait times at collection centres and allow participants to keep track of bounty applications," Mr Wishart said.
To register for the new digital system, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty
Most states also run similar wild dog programs, but not for foxes.
Foxes breed faster than the fox bounty scheme could ever hope to keep up to.
"Foxes and wild dogs cannot be eradicated from Victoria; they are widespread and established requiring ongoing management by all land managers," is the official response from the Agriculture Department.
No-one knows how many foxes there are in Victoria, or anywhere else in Australia.
The economic impact of foxes in Australia has been estimated at around $227.5 million annually.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
