A subdued store sale at Barnawartha's Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange had only attracted restockers to the saleyards on Thursday.
A yarding of just under 1000 cattle did not attract a huge crowd, with restockers mainly keen to bid.
But Peter Ruaro at Ruaro/Rodwells stock agents said the sale was an "ordinary yarding" overall which didn't have too many special lines for buyers.
"There was a line of about 60-80 Angus heifers to calve that made out to $2050 and averaged just under $2000 overall which really was the only quality cattle to quote on," he said.
Standouts in that run included Geneflow, who sold 17 Angus PTIC heifers, 523kg, for $2050 a head or 392 cents per kilogram.
That same vendor yarded a little over 70 PTIC heifers on the day with most pens in the run able to achieve more than $2000 a head.
Maranoa Pastoral Co had the heaviest pen of the day, selling a pen of 4 Hereford PTIC cows, 650kg, for $1920 or 295c/kg.
Mr Ruaro said the attendance at the sale was smaller than normal due to many attending after the Mountain Calf sales in the high country earlier in the week.
But outside of those heifers yarded at Wodonga, the sale went as expected for agents.
"Much of what we saw today was at market value and there was no real giveaways through the sale," he said.
"It was solid without it being silly for the quality involved today."
One of the best priced pens that weighed over 400kg belonged to GA Redding, who sold 20 Angus steers, 403kg, for $1590 or 394c/kg.
Adrian Maddock sold six Charolais-cross steers, 407kg, for $1600 or 393c/kg.
Myrtle Glen Partnership, sold 17 Angus steers, 417kg, for $1510 or 368c/kg.
Of the lighter cattle, MB Byrne & Estate sold a pen of 44 Angus heifers, 343kg, for $1200 or 349c/kg and another pen of 27 Angus steers, 369kg, for $1570 or 425c/kg.
Perissa sold 25 Hereford steers, 339kg, for $1420 or 418c/kg.
Trevor R Clarke topped the cow and calf run, selling 11 Charolais cows with calves at foot for $2620 and another pen of five Angus cows with calves at foot for $2525.
