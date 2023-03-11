It's time to smell the virtual diesel and spend money like banks don't matter with Farming Simulator 2023 on its way.
Publisher and developer Giants Software has announced the latest edition of the hugely popular video game will be available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile from May 23.
For those out of the loop, Farming Simulator is as the title suggests; a game based on producing crops, timber or rearing livestock in order to make a living.
The publishers have promised plenty of new features in an open-world setting.
Apart from the gameplay and lure of dipping into the agricultural lifestyle, much of the game's popularity in previous years has stemmed from his collaboration with real life, big name machinery brands such as Case IH, CLAAS, Deutz-Fahr, Fendt, John Deere, Krone, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra and many others.
New gameplay mechanics allow various production chains, where players can produce flour from harvested wheat to sell bread, or furniture from wood, or even clothes from wool.
Ploughing and weeds offer more new activities as additional options to cultivate the fields.
Farming Simulator 23 also adds chickens to the selection of livestock options, which includes cattle, horses, pigs, and sheep.
Grapes, olives and sorghum are new among the 14 crops to harvest.
Players can also take a stroll and search for collectibles or simply enjoy the seasonal visual changes in the landscapes.
The game is based in Amberstone and Neubrunn, two maps inspired by environments in the United States and Europe.
There are more than 100 authentic vehicles and tools included from manufacturers.
Since 2008, more than 30 million units of Farming Simulator have been sold worldwide.
The game series has been released on all popular platforms including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs since then.
It has even expanded to include the Farming Simulator League (FSL), a competitive esports mode in 2019 - with teams competing in professional tournaments and many acclaimed brands and sponsors on board. More information available at farming-simulator.com
Pre-orders are available at selected retail stores.
