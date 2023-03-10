A Gippsland research farm is breaking records after its wheat and ryegrass studies showed promising yield results.
Gippsland Agricultural Group chief Trevor Caithness said the farm's wheat crop near Bairnsdale showed success with a yield of 10 tonnes a hectare.
He said the paddock had "significant" drainage works in early 2022, but a combination of research led to a strong harvest.
"It's a combination of a really robust agronomy package put in place by our resident agronomist, Casey Willis, and a good break crop, being a brassica crop, in the previous year," Mr Caithness said.
"The tonnage is a result the group has always aspired to but in reality, we questioned if it was possible.
"The results booklet available at the dinner included the full prescription of the trials, the chemistry and the fertilisers listed, in theory anyone could use that information to grow a crop like this in our region."
Mr Caithness said plant breeders who developed newer plant genetics supported the farm's result.
He said a similar ryegrass trial had "an impressive result" of 12 to 15 tonnes of dry matter a hectare.
"The ryegrass has had five cuts with the mower to accurately weigh what was taken off, and also fertilised to its requirements as dictated by the cuts," he said.
GAgG general manager Jen Smith said the results would interest the region's farmers to strengthen their land potential and prioritise sustainability.
"There is a place in our member's grazing systems for these types of crops," Ms Smith said.
"In a grazing system, the ability to utilise these grains to value add to livestock and build fodder reserves and resilience into our farming systems is a real possibility for Gippsland farmers.
"We encourage all producers in the region who want to unlock the potential of their farm to get along to our events or ute drives and join the growing community of farmers positively working toward sustainable profitable agriculture."
