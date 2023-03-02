Heavy cattle prices continued to soften at Pakenham on Thursday during a mixed-quality store sale at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.
Agents yarded about 1100 cattle for the first March market where only one feedlot buyer was buying suitably-weighted cattle.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock David Setches said the buying fraternity was made up of mainly South and West Gippsland stock agents buying cattle to return to the paddock.
"It was pretty subdued," he said.
"There was limited feedlot competition with Anthony Hullick (Keswick) the only buyer chasing those heavier steers."
The market came a day after the Mountain Calf Sales at Omeo, Benambra, Ensay and Benambra where close to 7000 cattle went under the hammer.
"It's probably to be expected with the Mountain Calf Sales and perhaps people have exhausted their orders, or certainly filled quite a few of their orders," Mr Setches said.
He said steers weighing between 500-600 kilograms made from 325-395 cents a kilogram.
"Most of the 300-400kg calves were absorbed through mainly agents to get back to go back to the paddock for fattening in South and West Gippsland," he said.
"Those cattle were 360-410c/kg, depending on quality.
"Heifers that were big enough to join, 360-420kg, made around 360-380c/kg, and the once you got under 300kg heifers they were back around 350c/kg."
Clive and Noelene Downing, Ripplebrook, sold 18 Hereford steers, 344kg, for $1210 or 351c/kg.
Batty & Ferguson, Buln Buln, sold 18 Angus steers, 403kg, for $1620 or 401c/kg.
S Bugter, Woodend North, sold 15 Angus steers, 435kg, for $1650 or 379c/kg.
D Guest, Coldstream, sold 40 Angus steers, rising two years, including 20 steers, 545kg, for $2140 or 392c/kg and 20 steers, 508kg, for $2000 or 393c/kg.
W Burdett, Flinders, sold 14 Angus steers, two years, 560kg, for $2200 or 392c/kg.
Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts director Michael Everitt said the overall cattle sold to "cheaper trends".
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
