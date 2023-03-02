Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Pakenham cattle at VLE sale features mixed-quality yarding

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:33pm, first published March 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clive and Noelene Downing, Ripplebrook, sold 18 Hereford steers, 344kg, for $1210 or 351c/kg. Picture supplied

Heavy cattle prices continued to soften at Pakenham on Thursday during a mixed-quality store sale at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.