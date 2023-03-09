Two big paddocks of cropping land on the edge of the Wimmera sold for a stellar $4,256,000 at auction today.
Said to be in a tightly held part of the country and located right next door to Warracknabeal's GrainCorp site, the winning bidder paid $6650 per acre.
Set across 640 acres (the old square mile on which the land was settled), the paddocks are both set up independently with water meters tanks and troughs.
The auction was held on-site by Elders Real Estate.
The land included soil types including black river flats, red rises, rising grey loams and a small area of sandy loams.
Agents say the soil mix has provided good yield results throughout the vendor's time of owning the property.
The southern paddock offered for sale this season produced a bumper wheat crop.
In 2021 it was sown to canola with both urea and MAP.
And the year before it was sown to vetch hay.
The northern paddock also boasted a strong fertiliser history.
Last year the owner grew canola, with variable rates of urea up to 300kg/ha and MAP up to 85kg/ha.
Barley was grown in 2021, with a top wheat crop the previous year and canola the season before that.
"Do not miss the opportunity to secure this lucrative block in an area where land is scarcely available for acquisition," agents said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
