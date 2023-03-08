Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has completed a second solar project, as it moves towards net-zero carbon emissions.
The 40 Casey Street Solar Project involved the installation of a 99.6kw Photovoltaic (PV) solar system at GMW's Tatura office, home to more than 200 staff.
GMW Business and Finance general manager Michael Gomez said the solar installation was emblematic of GMW's intent to operate more sustainability.
"Last year, we committed to becoming carbon neutral (net-zero) no later than 1 July 2035," he said.
"It is an ambitious target, but by acting now and investing smartly we will be well placed to achieve it."
In 2022, GMW completed the Mitiamo Solar and Battery Project, which enabled the Mitiamo pumps to be powered by the solar power and battery system.
Mr Gomez said solar works at the Casey Street office would again benefit both customers and the environment.
"The new solar system will reduce electricity bills, offsetting grid demands. It meets present needs and has the capacity to meet demands for future growth as well," he said.
"We are a government-owned for purpose entity, meaning any efficiencies we create are passed on to customers, so it is a good outcome for all involved."
In 2023, GMW will also take its first steps in transitioning its light fleet to electric vehicles.
The organisation will soon go out to tender to have an electric vehicle fast charging station installed at its Casey Street office, with its first electric fleet vehicle to be delivered in the coming months.
Last year, the Victorian Government issued a Statement of Obligation making Victoria's water sector the first in Australia to commit to net zero emissions by 2035.
The Victorian water sector is committed to being a leader in emissions reduction.
