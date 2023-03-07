A $5 million price tag has been applied to a former hay contracting business between Ballarat and Colac.
Terrenlea at Berrybank takes in 214 hectares (530 acres) with a massive hay shed capable of storing 4000 large square bales.
At that price, the vendors are looking for $9434 per acre.
It is a properly appointed farm with well laid out paddocks, a five-bedroom home, shedding, shearing shed and yards.
It also has the bonus of the steady income which comes from leasing land for a wind turbine.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co. say Terrenlea offers a combination of productive soils and high-quality improvements.
It has a three-stand raised board woolshed with sheep yards and steel cattle yards and loading ramp.
Now to those sheds.
There is a 30x19m machinery shed, a 20x15m machinery shed with truck service bay plus that enormous 72x24m hayshed - seven metres in height.
It has a concrete wash bay, staff lunchroom and a single bedroom self-contained staff accommodation unit.
The big home has a large outdoor entertaining area, with landscaped and heated swimming pool.
Terrenlea has lots of rainwater tank capacity, plus three dams for stock water and an area laid out as a lamb feedlot.
It offers a ready-made headquarters for agricultural contracting/ trucking/ bulk hay or straw handling.
It is located just off Hamilton Highway, 80km west of Geelong, 70km south of Ballarat and 50km from Colac.
For more information contact Anthony McDonald on 0418 593597 or Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
