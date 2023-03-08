Stock & Land
Home/News

G-MW and Southern Water place an emphasis on gender equity

March 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Navi Gore chairs GMW's Empowering Women in Water Network, which supports women to achieve their full potential within the workplace. Picture supplied

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) electrical engineer Vaishnavi 'Navi' Gore is leading the way when it comes to promoting women's equality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.