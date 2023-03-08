Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) electrical engineer Vaishnavi 'Navi' Gore is leading the way when it comes to promoting women's equality.
Ms Gore has a career in a traditionally male-dominated field and chairs GMW's Empowering Women in Water Network.
Ms Gore joined GMW in 2021 as a graduate electrical engineer, a career path she was determined to pursue, despite being one few women have entered the profession.
"My parents were both teachers and would often get us electrical toys that we would assemble, so I've always had a love of electronics, " Ms Gore said.
She moved from India to Melbourne in 2019 to complete a Master's of Advanced Electrical Engineering.
It could have easily been an isolating experience for Navi, being in a new country, and enrolling in a course with just five women.
However, she and some of the other women in the course formed a network to help support each other.
"It was really great," she said.
"We would meet and encourage each other, ask questions, debate ideas, and help each other apply for positions and overcome the fear of not being good enough for the job," Ms Gore said.
"Since graduating, I have almost always been the only woman on the team.
"I have been fortunate my colleagues have usually looked to make me feel comfortable but having greater gender diversity in the field would make a huge difference.
"Equal pay and equal opportunity for women to grow in their careers are crucial to achieving this".
Ms Gore said she was pleased to find a support network at GMW.
"As soon as I arrived, I looked for a network to join, and I've always been passionate about women's equality, so I was excited to see there was the Empowering Women in Water Network," she said.
The network will be celebrating International Women's Day today, having reached some significant milestones in recent months.
It initiated a review that has ensured GMW supplies personal protective equipment to fit women as well as men, and also successfully lobbied for breastfeeding facilities, which have been established in the Casey Street office, Tatura.
Meanwhile, Southern Rural Water is running a female-only recruitment campaign for its field-based roles.
SRW's Strategy, People and Culture general manager Elisa Hunter, said the business had set diversity targets and was consciously addressing underrepresentation in areas across the business.
"We know that gender stereotypes and unconscious gender bias can influence recruitment, promotion, and career progression for women," Ms Hunter said.
"By removing bias from the recruitment process we're creating the opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome - gender parity across our business".
The Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Victoria) has special measures that allow organisations to treat people differently in specific situationsm if the organisation is taking action to address genuine equality for disadvantaged groups.
Ms Hunter said currently, low numbers of women occupied field-based roles at SRW and the special measures within the Act allowed the organisation to positively address that.
"We've had a brilliant response to our recent recruitment campaign with more than 20 high-quality female candidates applying for our female-only field officer role," Ms Hunter said.
"In comparison, we got three female applications in response to seven other field-based roles we've advertised over the past 12 months open to men and women".
In 2022, SRW set up an internal Gender Equality Working Group to support its equity, diversity, and inclusion goals.
"As regulators of surface and groundwater, we provide fair, equitable and sustainable access to water resources. We believe the same should apply to professional opportunities for women," she said.
"I'm proud to be leading change and creating a culture at SRW that welcomes all voices - big and small - and celebrates diversity in all its forms".
