Last week's announcement that Federal Labor intends to push forward with the banning of sheep live exports should concern us all.
It concerns me.
Our family has just invested heavily in Australia's newest meat processing facility.
The simple act of a government banning an entire industry on the whim of a noisy extremist faction is a wake-up call to every business - agricultural or other.
Who is next?
The common argument put forward in favour of maintaining the live export industry is that if they are not purchasing sheep from us, the trade will simply move to other countries with lesser animal welfare credentials - in fact reducing the net intended welfare benefit.
So, I'd like to pose a question that cuts to the root cause of the issue - why does Australia continue to accept ritual slaughter of animals at all?
If we want to be classed as global leaders in animal welfare, then let's cut to the chase.
I'm all for religious freedom.
I'm also a believer that the foundation of ritual slaughter is actually based in welfare itself.
While our ancestors were busy clubbing animals to death, the idea of a ritual slaughter with one swift slit to the throat was groundbreaking.
The reality is that we have all moved on.
There are now just way too many anomalies to allow this practice to continue.
Chicken slaughter is now largely automated and apparently that's OK - as long as a Muslim slaughterman turns on the switch in the morning.
Halal, box ticked.
Even under Halal, it is OK to shoot an animal in a field and classify it as Halal. Yet put the animal in a safe restraint, and you can't use a swift, clean, penetrative bolt.
Johnny Walker scotch and Moet champagne enjoy a roaring trade into the Middle East.
I'm just not sure how they go with a Halal stamp.
The stark reality is that Halal slaughter impacts both the animal welfare of our animals and the eating quality of our beef and sheep meat.
That impact flows to almost every beef plate in Australia because the reality is the vast majority of beef cattle in Australia are Halal slaughtered.
There is considerable scientific evidence that demonstrates even if cattle are stunned prior to Halal slaughter, the vertebral arteries remain intact.
Therefore, both EEGs, adrenalin levels and - ultimately - eating quality indicators of stress show clearly that cattle slaughtered by a penetrative bolt, followed by thoracic stick have much improved outcomes to those where Halal techniques are used.
So, Minister Watt, let's actually be brave and propose something that will have real impacts on animal welfare, not just punish Australians while shipping the real issues around the globe.
As a first step, let us give everyone a choice - including the citizens of those Muslim countries.
Let us oppose trade barriers into those countries that allow only Halal meat to enter, as the unscientific technical barriers that they are.
If people in those countries can enjoy a little champagne, surely they could also enjoy beef of improved tenderness and welfare outcomes with their own choice.
Millions of dollars of our research levies - Australian tax payers' dollars - are being spent trying to come up with the next "best" Halal, apologist slaughter mechanism, electrical stunning, microwave stunning - all poor substitutes for a good, clean, cost effective penetrative bolt and all with their own elevated risks and adverse effects on eating quality.
Next, let's lobby other nations to join with us, including the USA, the European Union, South America, Canada and New Zealand, to once and for all sort this out.
If we want to lead the world in animal welfare, let's get a little honest and brave about it.
