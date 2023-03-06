Pyrenees shire chief executive Jim Nolan says he's encouraged by the level of interest in the southern Wimmera and northeast Pyrenees rural water supply project.
The proposed pipeline is designed to provide a fit for purpose sustainable rural water supply across almost 354,000 hectares, covering parts of the Central Goldfields, Northern Grampians and Pyrenees shires.
If realized, the project could benefit areas that do not currently have a sustainable water supply, as well as delivering productivity improvements in agriculture and better environmental flows in rivers and streams.
Mr Nolan said there had been a fantastic turnout at Natte Yallock at a recent meeting, showing there was strong interest in the project.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure water supplies that could drought-proof farms and support small communities across the region," he said.
The three councils mailed information to about 3000 landholders, across the project area, in February to provide detailed background and seek expressions of interest.
"It's very important for landholders to respond with their expressions of interest in the project," Mr Nolan said.
"A key component of the current feasibility study is to understand the level of demand that's out there in the community."
Information gathered from expressions of interest will also be used by the engineering team at GWMWater to map out the pipeline route.
"Designing the reticulation of water supplies is critical in this early planning stage," Mr Nolan said.
"Landholders should not take for granted that they can apply for a connection at a later time, as this could place them at risk of either missing out on a supply, or access costing them significantly more."
The Pyrenees Shire Council has engaged GWMWater to undertake the technical studies required for water supply and distribution envisioned by the project.
To learn more about the Southern Wimmera and Northeast Pyrenees Rural Water Supply Project, or to lodge an expression of interest, visit the GWMWater website (gwmwater.org.au/swnep-study), telephone 1300 659 961, or enquire via the Central Goldfields, Northern Grampians or Pyrenees Shire Councils.
Landholder expressions of interest close on March 8.
