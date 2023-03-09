One-year-old Hudson Banks doesn't like to get his hands dirty, but he is happy to sit and watch sheep being shorn in his family's western district shearing shed.
His aunty, Amy Banks, captured the curious toddler at Mount Mercer as shearer Zac Rowe was going about his business.
"We were just shearing Merino lambs and Hudson was very interested," Mrs Banks said.
"He doesn't like touching the wool, but loves being around sheep and checking out the action."
Contributor Kate Davies sent in a silhouette of a toy Stock & Land Kelpie she won several years ago.
"The photo was taken in my lounge room at my Lavadia property in northern NSW," she said.
"I won it in an Instagram competition along with a cap, pen and stubby holder."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
