Prices for Hereford weaner heifers soared past the equivalent rates of their steer brothers at Omeo on Wednesday during the final Mountain Calf Sale for 2023.
Agents yarded about 1200 cattle for the feature Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross sale, marking the fifth high country sale in two days.
The best-presented Herefords Australia pen was awarded to Simon and Sonya Lawlor, Upper Livingstone, Omeo, for a second consecutive year.
The Lawlors, who sold 215 Hereford mixed-sex calves, April and May 2022-drop, sold the dearest Hereford weaner steer pen with 35 cattle knocked down to South Gippsland bullock fattener Graham Osborne, Officer, for $1920.
The Lawlors also sold 38 Herefords for $1810, 25 steers for $1580 and 27 steers for $1480, as well as 32 heifers for $1500.
Ah Sam & Co, Omeo, sold 195 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex weaner cattle, including 20 steers for $1870 and 24 steers for $1880, the latter pen purchased by Mr Osborne.
The Ah Sam family also sold 19 heifers for $1930 to Travis Sutton, Wellington Livestock, for a Morwell-based breeder, as well as 16 heifers for $1920 to L & V Vearing, Glen Goulburn Poll Herefords, Glenburn.
The sale started with two pens of 20-month-old steers consigned by Betts & Noonan, including 11 Herefords for $2090 and 13 Herefords for $1990.
Betts & Noonan also sold 10 heifers for $1850.
CW Scott & Co sold 13 Hereford steers, 14-16 months, for $1910, as well as a pen of weaner steers for $1150 which was bought by Elders Tasmania.
Both the Noonan & Betts and CW Scott & Co cattle were bought by SEJ Leongatha.
Batty & Valentin sold 14 Hereford steers, 14-16 months, for $1850 to South Australian feedlot Princess Royal.
Princess Royal also purchased a pen of 32 Hereford steers for $1910, 13-14 months, consigned by PC & CG Faithfull, Omeo.
The Faithfulls also sold 17 Hereford steers, nine to 11 months, for $1830 to Colac-based feedlot operator Alastair Nelson, as well as 50 steers for $1800.
The family also sold the top-priced heifer pen with 23 Herefords sold for $2050, and 23 heifers bought by Elders Korumburra for $1850.
The top-priced pen was bought by Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney for L & P Vearing, Glen Goulburn Poll Herefords, Glenburn.
Elders Omeo livestock manager David Hill said the buying gallery was spread across Victoria.
"There were a lot of repeat buyers operating," he said.
"Gippslanders were buying paddock cattle, feedlotters were buying for the south, while few cattle went into the north.
"There was an exceptional run of steers, and the heifers were outstanding with many of them returned to the paddock for breeding."
Brother and sister PJ and Cathy McCoy, Bundarra Valley, sold 125 mixed-sex Hereford calves, 10 months, including 21 steers for $1580 and 22 seers for $1100.
The McCoys also sold 25 heifers for $1220 to James Kyle, SEJ Leongatha.
Alan and Noeleen Smith, Innisfail, Cobungra, sold 43 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross calves, April-June 2022-drop, including 17 steers for $1860 and 11 heifers for $1450.
LM & GL Lee sold 22 Herefords for $1760, while BJ & BM Flannagan sold 12 Hereford steers for $1650, purchased by Elders Korumburra.
RT & ME Johnston, Omeo, sold a consignment of Hereford cattle, including 18 steers for $1490, knocked down to Jack Jones, Nutrien Euroa, for a Gippsland-based feedlot, as well as 18 Herefords bought by Elders Yea.
The Johnstons also sold 21 heifers for $1280.
Mr Jones also bought 10 Herefords for $1400 which were consigned by the Flannagan family.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.