Beef buyers from across Victoria and NSW competed for the heavier end of Hereford steers at Ensay on Tuesday during the fourth Mountain Calf Sale for 2023.
Agents yarded about 1100 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex calves, with the best pen of steers selling to a top price of $2130 a head.
The dry conditions under foot at the East Gippsland yards were vastly different to a year ago when unusually high rainfall caused cattle and beef buyers to walk through leg-deep mud.
The best-presented pen of steers was consigned by Evan and Dot Newcomen, Ensay, who sold 250 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex calves, April and May 2021-drop.
Their top one of 21 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers was bought by bullock fatteners Arthur and Jennie Angliss, Romsey, for $2130 a head.
The Newcomen's top steer made made $2560 in 2023.
Evan and Dot Newcomen also sold the dearest pen of 22 "roan" heifers for $2240.
The initial bid for the pen started at $1450, before a bidding war between Anthony Delaney, Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property, Pakenham, and north-east breeder Greg Prichard, Tallangatta, took place.
Mr Prichard, who bought the same top pen for $2600 last year, ultimately won the bidding war and purchased the pen for the top price.
Barry and Topsy Newcomen, Ensay, we're also among the volume vendors with a draft of 142 mixed-sex cattle, April and May 2022-drop.
Their top pen of 24 steers made $1830 followed by 23 steers which were knocked down for $1640.
Barry and Topsy Newcomen also sold 22 Hereford heifers for $1610 to Kirsty Taylor, Elders Albury, NSW, for a return breeding buyer in north-east Victoria.
Tony and Joanne Pendergast, Swifts Creek, sold 109 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross cattle, including 21 steers for $1900, bought by Bill Sweeney, SEJ Leongatha.
The Pendergasts also sold 15 steers to Mr Sweeney for $1700.
Reece and Wendy Newcomen, Ensay, sold 20 Hereford steers for $1750, and 45 steers for $1660.
The latter pen was bought by Phil Gledhill, Elders Holbrook, NSW, for client Will Cottrell, NSW.
Mr Cottrell also bought 25 steers from Barry and Dot Newcomen for $1390.
Warren and Ellisa McCole, Buchan, sold 72 mixed-sex Herefords, March and April 2022-drop, including 15 steers for $1710.
GT & CP Farmer sold 20 Hereford steers for $1750.
Nunniong Herefords, Ensay, sold sold 200 mixed-sex Hereford steers, July and August 2022-drop, including 19 steers for $1450 and 24 steers for $1170.
The same vendor also sold 20 heifers for $1450 to a client via Elders Tasmania.
The latter pen was bought by commision buyer Graeme Ward, Albury, NSW, for Ogilvie Group's feedlot in Narracoorte, SA.
Mr Ward also bought another pen of steers from Warren and Elissa McCole for $1180.
Aaron McCole, Buchan, sold a pen of 13 Hereford steers to West Gippsland agent Doug Peachy, Elders Warragul, for $1160.
Jamie Quinlan, Elders Yea, bought 100 Hereford steers from several vendors towards the end of the sale for a client in Victoria's western district.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies, who sold the cattle, said he was pleased with the strength of the market.
"Everyone knew there was going to be a correction, but the quality shone through," he said.
"A lot of cattle were bought by Gippsland and Yarra Valley backgrounders, along with competition from the north and into NSW.
"We also had a few Warragul buyers and a few local buyers as well."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
