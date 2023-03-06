Premium prices for weaned cattle were the highlight of the monthly market at Sale on Thursday, as South Gippslanders swooped in to purchase a bulk of the cattle on offer.
Agents yarded about 1050 cattle, a bulk of cattle yarded offered as part of the Nutrien Greenwood feature mixed-sex store market.
Nutrien Greenwood director Ben Greenwood, Sale, said well-bred grown cattle sold beyond 400 cents a kilogram.
"We had small drafts of vendor-bred grown cattle that made from 400-415c/kg," he said.
"After that, we moved onto weaned cattle that were making more than 400c/kg.
"There was a noticeable difference in prices between weaned and unweaned cattle."
South Gippsland commission buyer Anthony Hullick, stock agents from across the region and local agents in the Sale district were all common buyers of cattle on the rail.
"We had a good line of heifers and they showed a continuing cheaper trend," Mr Greenwood said.
"It was a tough day, but we've seen these trends at a lot of saleyards across Victoria recently."
READ MORE:
AC & RA Bowman sold five Angus steers, 580kg, for $2200 or 379c/kg.
RN & MH McInnes sold 16 Angus steers, 528kg, for $2180 or 412c/kg.
Hopefields Pty Ltd sold 15 Angus steers, 525kg, for $2180.
T & C Field sold 16 Angus steers, 491kg, for $1990 or 405c/kg and 13 steers, 464kg, for $1810 or 390c/kg.
The Fields also sold the top-priced pen of 14 heifers, 444kg, for $1700 or 382c/kg.
MD & MA Killeen sold 13 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 469kg, for $1900 or 405c/kg.
S Brooker sold 18 Angus steers, 458kg, for $1950 or 425c/kg, 18 steers, 425kg, for $1880 or 442c/kg and 21 steers, 400kg, for $1700 or 425c/kg.
The same vendor also sodl 22 heifers, 368kg, for $1450 or 394c/kg.
LA Morgan sold eight Angus steers, 420kg, for $1590 or 378c/kg and 14 Angus heifers, 395kg, for $1490 or 377c/kg.
GJ & LA Dunsmuir sold 12 Angus steers, 413kg, for $1590 or 384c/kg and 15 steers, 355kg, for $1400 or 394c/kg.
The Dunsmuirs also sold 21 heifers, 359kg, for $1390 or 387c/kg.
R & E Newnham sold 18 Black Baldy steers, 390kg, for $1600 or 410c/kg and 10 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers, 387kg, for $1640 or 423c/kg.
Stoney Creek Dawson sold 12 Angus steers, 390kg, for $1650 or 423c/kg, 16 steers, 363kg, for $1620 or 446c/kg and 17 steers, 348kg, for $1510 or 433c/kg.
Stoney Creek Dawson also sold 15 Angus heifers, 310kg, for $1200 or 387c/kg and 13 heifers, 283kg, for $1040 or 367c/kg.
AT Bowman sold 16 Angus steers, 387kg, for $1500 or 387c/kg.
Daryl French sold 13 Angus steers, 363kg, for $1390 or 382c/kg.
D Willox sold 21 Angus steers, 360kg, for $1430 or 393c/kg.
D & M Lonsdale sold 14 Angus steers, 389kg, for $1530 or 393c/kg.
DE & SR Ashdown sold 15 Angus steers, 355kg, for $1410 or 397c/kg.
C & J Pennycuick sold 15 Angus steers, 334kg, for $1500 or 449c/kg.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.