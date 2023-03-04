Stock & Land
Ballarat Grammar purchases western Victorian farm land after COVID-19 impacts on young people

By Erin Williams
March 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Ballarat Grammar has purchased about 226 hectares of farm and bushland at the edge of the Gariwerd/Grampians National Park.

One of Ballarat's leading secondary schools will take a bold step towards post-COVID repair by making a massive investment in outdoor education and a proposed new campus in western Victoria.

