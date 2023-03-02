Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

First Mortlake store sale in March sell a wide variety

AT
By Andrew Thomson
March 2 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mortlake store cattle sale on Thursday had something for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.