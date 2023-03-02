The Mortlake store cattle sale on Thursday had something for everyone.
Local restockers, commission and fat buyers were all active, as were buyers on Auctions Plus in a sale that yarded 1500 cattle.
Buyers and vendors were all pretty happy with the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange store cattle sale.
Mortlake Elders livestock agent Bruce Redpath said the sale had a lot of variety.
"It wasn't too bad," he said.
"We started with cows and calves, the overall yarding was not the quality we had last sale.
"Cows and calves were firm and sold to $3200 a head, there was quite a demand."
Mr Redpath said Angus heifers and calves sold to $2500 and there was also a couple of small dispersal lots.
"They made more than killing/fat price with black baldies up to $2050," he said.
"Grown steers, well bred Angus and Angus cross were firm, very firm up to 435 cents per kilogram and 400kgs.
"There was a shorter supply at the heavier end, selling at 410c/kg for about 460kgs to 470kgs.
"About 400kg steers were up to 435c/kg.
The agent said there was a lighter yarding of grown heifers.
"They were very firm on the last sale a fortnight before," he said.
"Steer weaners were reasonable with the lighter end selling for 500c/kg at 250 kgs.
"Weaner heifers were all sold to keen demand from northern Victoria and the local area.
"They sold as well as they have for a while."
Mr Redpath said in relation to Friesian and Friesian-cross cattle, there was a very good selection of both steers and heifers.
"They sold to easier rates than previous sales with quite a few bought back by locals which we haven't seen over the last few sales," he said.
"Weights didn't matter, lighter or heavier, there was easier competition and they were probably down 20 cents.
"Overall across the board the quality was not as good.
"The sale was certainly a bit easier, probably 10 to 15 cents."
The experienced agent said in general the market was now giving south-west buyers a chance to step up and put a few cattle back in their paddocks.
"They [cattle] were all going north, but it's starting to improve for local buyers and there's been a reflection of that in the prime sale on Mondays," he said.
"It's following the season, it was so wet for so long and now it's got really dry.
"Unless there's supplement feeding, the cattle are showing signs of just how dry it's got," he said.
The Western Victoria Livestock Exchange had a turnover of about 12,000 head for February.
Boortkoi Pastoral Hexham sold 12 Angus-cross steer weaners, 337.5kg, for 450c/kg or $1518.
Mann Family Trust, 18 Angus x steers at 347kg for 420c/kg or $1457.
S J Ross, 21 Angus steer weaners at 263kg for 490c/kg or $1288.
B J Hayes sold 40 Angus cross steer weaners 338.5kg, for 422c/kg or $1428.
K & J Ferrari sold 25 Angus cows and calves for up to $2400.
