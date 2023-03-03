Stock & Land
Home/News

AgCard educational tool given the tick of approval by ag teachers.

March 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgCard project officer, Clare Peltzer, has showcased the online program to a national conference of more than 130 teachers and industry representatives. Picture supplied

Secondary teachers from across Australia gave the Tasmanian-developed AgCard program the tick of approval at the recent National Association of Agricultural Educators Conference, Toowoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.