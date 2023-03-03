Secondary teachers from across Australia gave the Tasmanian-developed AgCard program the tick of approval at the recent National Association of Agricultural Educators Conference, Toowoomba.
AgCard project officer Clare Peltzer showcased the online platform to more than 130 teachers and industry representatives during the conference.
"It was great to be able to step the conference delegates through our resource and highlight the ways teachers could utilise the AgCard in their teaching," Ms Peltzer said.
AgCard is a centralised online platform containing a number of units, aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of people working in agriculture.
Read more:
Ms Peltzer said the card was a tool for learning and sharing knowledge, with users able to gain access to the units from any device with an internet connection, including a phone, tablet or laptop.
An audio option is available within each unit for learners with literacy concerns.
After enrolling, the user selects the units they wish to complete and works his or her way through a series of practical and interactive learning materials.
When they have achieved 100 per cent accurate completion of all modules in each unit, the user receives a certificate, to be presented to a current or future employer.
During the presentation, Ms Peltzer highlighted the ways in which educators could implement the separate units into their learning programs, use the platform for homework tasks or as substitute lessons when required.
"The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and teachers saw the resource as a valuable opportunity to give their students a head start when they ultimately reach the workplace," she said.
"It also highlighted the potential safety issues students may face in agricultural workplaces and reinforced how students can successfully manage challenging situations."
Exeter High School, Tasmania, teacher Liam Fox attended the Toowoomba conference and said he already integrated AgCard into his teaching program across years 7 - 10.
"I find AgCard an excellent way to introduce students to the on-farm workplace, whether they have previous experience with agriculture or are newcomers to the industry," Mr Fox said.
"The program provides the ideal induction tool for our students and ensures everybody is on the same page in terms of how to behave on the school farm and ultimately in the workplace.
"AgCard has been developed in a way that students of all levels can interact with and understand," Mr Fox said.
"Our students feel a sense of pride and achievement as they work through each unit and receive a certificate that acknowledges their achievement.
"For students who want to pursue a future in agriculture post school, AgCard has given them a solid platform on which to launch their career."
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.