SeaRoad has named its new ship, currently under construction in Germany

March 5 2023 - 7:00am
SeaRoad chief operating officer Patrick Guarnio, chairman Chas Kelly and technical marine manager Tony Johnson at the shipyards. Picture supplied

Tasmanian shipping and logistics company SeaRoad has named its new roll-on / roll-off (RoRo) vessel, currently under construction in Germany, SeaRoad I.

