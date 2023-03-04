Tasmanian shipping and logistics company SeaRoad has named its new roll-on / roll-off (RoRo) vessel, currently under construction in Germany, SeaRoad I.
The announcement coincided with the traditional keel-laying ceremony in Flensburg at the shipbuilding yard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG).
SeaRoad executive chairman Chas Kelly and SeaRoad chief operating officer Patrick Guarino attended the ceremony along with FSG-Nobiskrug Holding managing director, Philipp Maracke.
Mr Kelly said the keel laying was the next milestone in SeaRoad I's journey, marking the start of the block assembly of the vessel.
"SeaRoad looks forward to progressing the building process in partnership with FSG and seeing our newest vessel take shape on the slipway," Mr Kelly said.
The first module of the newbuild, weighing more than 154 tonnes, was lowered by crane onto the blocks at the ceremony.
In accordance with maritime custom, a coin was placed under the keel for good fortune.
At over 43,000 tonnes gross, SeaRoad I will be the largest vessel in the company's history.
The new 210-metre-long vessel will join SeaRoad Mersey II and replace SeaRoad's charter vessel, MV Liekut, to operate between Melbourne and Devonport from the second quarter of 2024.
"By increasing capacity, SeaRoad will again be able to better serve Tasmanian businesses as we continue to be the only Bass Strait shipping service providing for the direct route between Melbourne and Devonport," Mr Kelly said.
With a width of 29.30 metres, SeaRoad I will have capability to transport heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes.
It will feature the latest technology, including LNG power, as part of SeaRoad's commitment to sustainable practices.
SeaRoad operates a dedicated freight shipping service six days per week between Devonport and Melbourne with purpose-built RoRo vessels.
MV SeaRoad Mersey II, built in 2016, was the first coastal ship in Australia to use LNG fuel and power technology.
