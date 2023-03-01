Stock & Land
Home/News

MLA analyst Leann Dax says autumn lamb prices likely to fall

By Leann Dax
March 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selling sheep for the final time was Merv Gaylor, Wycheproof, pictured with Elders Wycheproof branch manager Sam Crow at Wycheproof. Picture by Alastair Dowie

With summer now done and dusted, lamb prices continue to fluctuate as buyer demand varies from week to week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.