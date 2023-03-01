With summer now done and dusted, lamb prices continue to fluctuate as buyer demand varies from week to week.
Interestingly, according to Meat & Livestock Australia data the National Trade Lamb Indicator has battled to equal year-ago price levels, averaging 739 cents a kilogram carcase weight
In comparison with last year, prices averaged 812c/kg cwt which is a decline of 73c/kg year-on- year.
The months of March and April may test rates, as we have two disruptions to supplies looming, with the Easter holiday break, interrupting two working weeks, and the Victorian Labour Day.
Traditionally these public holidays have put pressure on prices when buyers are faced with more lambs than slaughter space available.
However, the shortage of prime finished lambs at most selling centres may help firm rates.
The market signals out of NSW late last week suggested price variations could have a carry-on effect into the Victorian markets this week.
Prices trends at the northern saleyards of Wagga Wagga, NSW, and Griffith, NSW, varied with a number of influences at play.
Firstly, the mixed quality of lambs has been blamed for some of the erratic trends.
Secondly, buyer participation from both domestic and export buyers was patchy.
The slaughter quality of trade lambs, once rolling off the lead pens, was variable, as the dry seasonal conditions continue to impact on their finish.
Well-shaped pens of 22-24kg trade lambs hovered about 780c/kg with odd spikes to 810c/kg cwt.
Major domestic processor competition fluctuated due to the over-hooks prices becoming more attractive.
Another noticeable trend was heavy lambs, where prices improved to the previous week, with the market trending dearer for lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt.
A single pen at Wagga Wagga, weighing 40kg reached a top price of $328.20 a head, with most sales averaging about 800c/kg cwt.
Demand at Bendigo was erratic on Monday due partially to a plainer offering.
The National Livestock Reporting Service said export competition was stronger, which contributed to a lift in prices of $4 to average 804c/kg.
Rates for trade lambs were off the boil $5-$10, with most of the lead runs of trade lambs making from $164-$194 to average 774c/kg.
There was strong competition for genuine store lambs, however, the ongoing hot weather did create a few more fence sitters.
The better-bred drafts made to a top of $158 but a large number continued to sell at $48-$110.
Mutton gained $10 as prices were driven by a major northern processor.
Heavy ewes made to $127 with sheep estimated to cost 300c-350c/kg cwt.
Ballarat lamb numbers were lifted with 21,169 lambs and 5,229 sheep penned.
