A Bendigo-based agronomist says that normality will soon set into the Pacific Ocean, with the last of the La Nina patterns to finally cease and drier conditions are likely, but some climate drivers could impact when an autumn break will occur.
Speaking at the GRDC Research Update last week, Agriculture Victoria seasonal risk agronimist said the undersea of the Pacific Ocean showed that from November to February there little change in activity in the body of water, while the Indian Ocean is also showed normal patterns.
"We've got this cool slug of water over on the eastern [Pacific Ocean] which had been driving that La Nina, and that has backed off a bit in February," he said.
"We've also got this massive slug of warmer water that's developed over in the western Pacific, and that hasn't done anything either.
Mr Grey also said the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga 13 months ago had changed the stratospheric conditions in Antarctica which then caused a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) for the majority of the 2023 summer.
READ MORE:
"We've had a SAM in the positive in November right through to now, with a little blip recently into negativity," he said.
"But we are predicted to go back into the positive territory from both the US and Australian models."
He said the positive SAM there was an expectation of increased rainfall in eastern Victoria but after summer the SAM will not have as much of an influence and autumn forecasts are hard to predict.
But he did say if the positive SAM continues, there could be implications on for the autumn break.
"Once we get we start to look for the autumn break, what we are not wanting to see is a continuation of positive SAM, which means systems will have pulled south," he said.
"In summer that can be a benefit because the tropics are coming closer to us, and we have been experiencing that.
"But when we get into autumn we are wanting to see rainfall triggers coming up closer to link up with moisture and kick off the season, and a [continued positive SAM] might not be what we are looking for."
Mr Grey said despite the current normality of the Pacific Ocean surface, the atmosphere above the ocean was "not getting the memo" and was still influenced by La Nina patterns, which in turn caused some increased rainfall along the eastern coast in recent weeks.
But the weather system will eventually break down in autumn and the atmosphere will revert to normality not long after that.
He said current patterns in the Pacific were "a world away" from forming an El Nino pattern, which would normally bring warmer temperatures, less rainfall and increased frost.
A set of models from Dr Grey showed that with an absence of a climate driver showed half of them were drier outlook models, while some showed a neutral outlook.
While some of his climate models showed a prediction of El Nino for late winter, Mr Grey warned that croppers and agronomist should not get too hung up on a possible formation.
He said there was "no evidence" of an El Nino starting to form right now and that until any westerly wind burst activity pushes warmer waters across to Australia, he was "in complete guessing territory" at the moment.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.