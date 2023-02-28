Stock & Land
Home/News

Flow on effects from Tongan volcano eruption could see implications for autumn break

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Grey focused on emerging strategies for long term weather forecasting at his presentation at the GRDU Research Update. Picture suppllied.

A Bendigo-based agronomist says that normality will soon set into the Pacific Ocean, with the last of the La Nina patterns to finally cease and drier conditions are likely, but some climate drivers could impact when an autumn break will occur.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.