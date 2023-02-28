An Australian cooking adventure, cut short by COVID-19, has led to a whole new career for a Gregor Mews, a Scott now working with an Irish family.
Mr Mews was sponsored by the DemoDAIRY Foundation to take part in the Don Campbell Young Dairy Network study tour to Tasmania. That also included attending the Australian Dairy Conference, Hobart, and visits to various dairy farms.
Mr Mews said the tour had helped him to build on his knowledge and understanding of the business of dairying and enabled him to contribute more to the dairy industry.
He's employed by Harper and Oonagh Kilpatrick on their Nine Mile Creek farm, Koroit, working on a 482 Visa.
Mr Mews said he hoped to become a permanent resident.
In November 2019, Mr Mews, from Fort William on Scotland's west coast, Mr Mews decided to pursue an Australian adventure.
Trained as a chef, it was relatively easy to secure a position in the hospitality industry in Melbourne
.But wen COVID lockdowns occurred, Mr Mews moved to rural work under the terms of his working holiday visa, reawakening his passion for dairy farming.
"I don't think I'd go back to being a chef," he said.
"I get far too much enjoyment out of dairy farming.
"It's rewarding to look after and maintain your livestock in optimum health and to know you're part of a team producing a product that is so nutritious in its original state and has health benefits that can help athletes achieve outstanding results and feed people from cradle to grave."
He does have dairying in his blood.
"My father's family were in dairying," Mr Mews said.
"As a teenager in Scotland, I gravitated to working with schoolfriends on their dairy farms during school holidays".
Since joining the Kilpatrick team, Mr Mews has been encouraged to learn and develop his passion.
He has undertaken several courses, including Cups on Cups Off, Pastures for Profits, AI (Breeding Betsy), Nutrition Fundamentals, and chemical users and chainsaw courses.
"I'm very keen to expand and build on my knowledge and to develop and improve my skillsets," he said.
Mr Mews said the tour helped him to understand more about the real issues facing the dairy industry.
"We got to hear many different aspects of the dairy industry, including about farmers' mental health and legal matters," he said.
"There's a lot to it; it's not just milking cows".
Mr Mews said he hoped the tour would lead to ongoing benefits and relationships.
Having decided to make south-west Victoria his home, Mr Mews, 24, aims to progress to dairy farm management and then possibly ownership.
