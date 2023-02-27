The Clunes Quick Shear competition has returned in 2023 in support of mental health as farmers face "miserable" conditions in recent seasons.
The competition, put on by Clunes District Young Farmers, started as a just-for-fun side activity at a woolshed dance and was first a standalone event for charity in 2020, with previous iterations raising funds for Motor Neuron Disease and Multiple Sclerosis research.
President Mitchell Hepburn said the choice to support mental health organisation Beyond Blue at this year's event was close to community members' hearts.
"The season we've had it's been a wet, miserable season where everyone's behind in cropping and in shearing, people are three months behind trying to shear sheep ... the mental toll it takes on you. It's just through the roof," Mr Hepburn said.
"So raising awareness and just getting everyone out and chatting and just a day to enjoy themselves and forget about the farm in a way."
READ MORE:
According to a 2021 report by the National Rural Health Alliance, the average suicide rate for farmers was almost 60 per cent higher than non-farmers in Australia.
The report also found in the study period - 2009 to 2018 - there were 370 farmer suicides, equating to one farmer dying by suicide every 10 days.
Castlemaine business Rural and Outdoors was one of the event's sponsors.
Director Colin Purvis said mental health support was particularly important for farmers.
"Climate can have a role in things, obviously being through COVID, and then personal things happen in people's lives that you don't always read into." Mr Purvis said.
"Those signs that something might not be right.
"If everyone could just feel comfortable talking about [mental health], you know, it would make a big difference."
Other sponsors included AWN agricultural services, Telstra, Burson Auto Parts, Morwell Earthmovers, Heiniger, Intrinsic Healthcare, Top Gun Shearing Supplies and the Australian Workers Union.
Entry to shear was $50 and the event also included a 500 metre 'undie run'.
Competitor Mark White said he had been competing in "nerve-wracking" heats.
"You just try to have a clear head and sort of take your time," he said.
"They tally up the points to see how clean and quick you've shorn it, so if you leave any wool or you cut it or anything like that, points come off and you can get disqualified."
The winning shear in the open category clocked 24 seconds 32 milliseconds in the quickest time the competition "has ever seen".
If you need urgent support, contact Lifeline 13 11 14, Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au, Mensline on 1300 789 978.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.