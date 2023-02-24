The sun came out for the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day on Friday, as the region's best sheep producers proudly showed off their flocks.
Four studs opened their gates for on-property field days, while 11 studs came together for a joint field day at the Serpentine Recreation Reserve.
The exhibiting Merino and Poll Merino studs included Kamarooka Park, Terrick West, Kedleston Park, Willera, Bennamnn, East Loddon, Eildon Springs, Forest Springs, Hynam, Kerrilyn, Koole Vale, Longdale Park, Tamaleuca, Wattlebank and Woodpark.
There were two competitions as part of the field day - the usual pen of three ram competition, which was judged by Phil Toland and Murray McKenzie, and the inaugural pen of three ewe competition, which was judged by Elizabeth Todd and Lou Hanmer, Ninuenook, in honour of their late husband and father Doug Todd.
