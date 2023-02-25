Stock & Land
Home/News

Heroic neighbours swim through Curdies River to save elderly neighbour from fire

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dougal Ranken was one of two men who swam across the Curdies River to help a woman whose house was burning down.

Two heroic men swam across the Curdies River to save their elderly neighbour from a house fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.